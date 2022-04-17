 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Seventeen’s first all-English single ‘Darl+ing’ gets favorable response

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 17, 2022 - 14:35       Updated : Apr 17, 2022 - 14:35
The members of Seventeen pose for their digital single “Darl+ing” (Pledis Entertainment)
The members of Seventeen pose for their digital single “Darl+ing” (Pledis Entertainment)
K-pop boy band Seventeen’s first all-English language single “Darl+ing,” which was released Friday, has received favorable comments from foreign media.

US music magazine Billboard took note of the 13-member act’s latest release, calling it “a touching song that acts as a love letter and shows appreciation to their dedicated fanbase.”

“For Seventeen, doing the work of recording in another language isn’t just about making a global crossover, but about making a deliberate gesture,” wrote Natalie Morin, in a feature interview article for US music publication Rolling Stone.

Teen Vogue, an online US publication, also conducted an interview with Seventeen. In it, Teen Vogue’s Sara Delgado wrote, “’Darl+ing’ serves as the starting point for Team Seventeen, a project the act unveiled in March after their sixth Caratland fan meeting. It is also the prelude for Seventeen’s long-anticipated fourth full-length album.”

“Darl+ing” is a pop genre song that features an addictive chorus and unique synth sounds. It was co-written and co-composed by Woozi, a vocalist of the band, with singer-producer Bumzu.

While the song tells a new story to Carat, the name of Seventeen’s global fans, the use of the plus sign in the song’s title has a meaning of “Being united as one only when we are together,” according to the band’s agency Pledis Entertainment.

The boy band also swept online music charts both at home and abroad shortly after the digital single’s release.

“Darl+ing” landed at the top of the iTunes top song charts in 34 regions, including Singapore, the Philippines, Egypt and Indonesia. The single also topped real-time charts on Japan’s Line Music and Mo-mu.

Meanwhile, Seventeen appeared on MTV’s “Fresh Out Live,” a weekly pop culture show in the US, performing “Darl+ing” for the first time on Friday.

It marked the boy band’s third time on the show, following their performances of the songs “Ready to Love” and “Rock with You” last year.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114