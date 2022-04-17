 Back To Top
Entertainment

Seoul Park Music Festival to hold in-person concerts

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 17, 2022 - 12:42       Updated : Apr 17, 2022 - 12:42
Poster image of Seoul Park Music Festival (BEPCTangent Creative, CJ ENM)
Seoul Park Music Festival will hold in-person concerts in June at the Olympic Park‘s 88 Jandi Madang in southern Seoul.

This year’s Seoul Park Music Festival will be held for two days starting June 25 and operate with reserved seating for floor seats with chairs and a picnic zone. Only one stage will be available, in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, according to the festival organizers BEPCTangent Creative and CJ ENM.

The specific guideline on ways to enjoy the festival may be subject to change, pending further updates on the government’s virus-related rules, the organizers added.

Tickets will be available at online ticket sites Interpark and WeMakePrice from Friday. The line-up of performers and the festival schedule will be announced through Seoul Park Music Festival’s official social media and ticketing websites.

The concert series kicked off in 2018, with live performances in various genres, attracting about 30,000 people to the festival each year, according to the organizers.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
