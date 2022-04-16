Military reports 1,546 more COVID-19 cases

Service members wait in line to receive COVID-19 tests at a gym in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Saturday reported 1,546 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its service members to 116,201.



The new cases included 1,004 from the Army, 223 from the Air Force, 156 from the Navy, 94 from the Marine Corps and 57 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.



There were also five cases each from the ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with two cases from the South Korea-U.S.Combined Forces Command.



Currently, 10,814 military personnel are under treatment. (Yonhap)