[Video] Ex-BTS trainee’s message to BTS

BTS holds a special place in many peoples’ hearts. But for Kim Ji-hun, the seven-member act is more than just a record-breaking band to him. They were once his closest friends that he shared the best times of his life with. We talk to Ji-hun about his time as a K-pop trainee, memories with BTS and also how the experience has changed his life. Watch till the end for his message to BTS !By Team KonnectKim Min-Jung( minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com Choi Jeong-yoon( jychoi@heraldcorp.com Kim Jeong-ryul( ryul@heraldcorp.com Park Sun-Yeong( psyworld0710@heraldcorp.com Kim Su-hyeon ( suhyeon0323@heraldcorp.com By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com