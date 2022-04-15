[Video] Ex-BTS trainee’s message to BTS

BTS holds a special place in many peoples’ hearts. But for Kim Ji-hun, the seven-member act is more than just a record-breaking band to him. They were once his closest friends that he shared the best times of his life with. We talk to Ji-hun about his time as a K-pop trainee, memories with BTS and also how the experience has changed his life. Watch till the end for his message to BTS !
