[Video] Ex-BTS trainee’s message to BTS

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 15, 2022 - 17:54       Updated : Apr 15, 2022 - 18:22
The Korea Herald
The Korea Herald



BTS holds a special place in many peoples’ hearts. But for Kim Ji-hun, the seven-member act is more than just a record-breaking band to him. They were once his closest friends that he shared the best times of his life with. We talk to Ji-hun about his time as a K-pop trainee, memories with BTS and also how the experience has changed his life. Watch till the end for his message to BTS !

By Team Konnect
Kim Min-Jung(minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
Choi Jeong-yoon(jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Jeong-ryul(ryul@heraldcorp.com)
Park Sun-Yeong(psyworld0710@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Su-hyeon (suhyeon0323@heraldcorp.com)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
