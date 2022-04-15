Foreign minister promises humanitarian support to Ukraine in phone talks

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed “serious concerns” over Russia’s alleged killing of civilians in Ukraine and promised to provide humanitarian support during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, his office said Friday.
Speaking with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Chung explained how South Korea plans to provide humanitarian assistance of worth $30 million to Ukraine, in addition to the previous $10 million in support.
Chung also explained that South Korean government has been providing Ukrainian refugees with entry visas and support for their stay here.
From Feb. 24, before the war broke out, to Tuesday, 506 Ukrainians have been issued with an entry visa to Korea and 475 have entered the country, the ministry said.
Kuleba expressed appreciation for Korea’s support and the two ministers agreed to bolster bilateral relations after the situation is stabilized, the ministry added.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)