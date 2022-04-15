 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Asia’s first Porsche exhibition garners attention in Seoul

By Hong Yoo
Published : Apr 15, 2022 - 15:55       Updated : Apr 15, 2022 - 15:55
The “Porsche Ikonen” exhibition (Porsche Korea)
The “Porsche Ikonen” exhibition (Porsche Korea)
Asia’s first Porsche exhibition, “Porsche Ikonen,” drew thousands of visitors in its first week in Seoul, Porsche Korea said Friday.

Since the general opening to the public Saturday, the exhibition saw around 6,500 visitors as of Thursday, with an average of 2,000 visitors last weekend, according to the automaker. Tickets for the coming weekend have already sold out.

Showcasing 18 units of legendary cars including the hypercar concept “919 Street,” Porsche’s most iconic models throughout its history are on display at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul to let visitors experience the brand’s innovation and heritage, Porsche Korea said.

The exhibition also served as the 919 Street concept car’s world premiere.

“We are delighted to introduce these legendary sportscars including the ‘919 Street,’ that have been established as icons symbolizing the history of the Porsche brand for over 70 years,” Porsche Korea’s Chief Executive Officer Holga Geermann said in a statement. “We expect a lot of interest from the domestics fans in this exhibition which offers a chance to connect with the brand through heritage icons reflecting the beginning, present and future of Porsche.”

The exhibition runs through April 22.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114