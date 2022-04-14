[Today’s K-pop] TXT to return with 4th EP next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will put out its fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” said label Big Hit Music on Thursday.



The quintet wrapped up its “The Chaos Chapter” series last year with “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape,” a repackage of its second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.” The second LP from August last year ranked No. 5 on Billboard 200, the band’s career high. The two albums each made the year’s best top 50 albums listed by America’s Rolling Stone and UK’s NME, respectively.



Last month, its first EP in Japan “Chaotic Wonderland” won Japan’s Gold Disc Award in Best 3 Albums category. The EP from November last year charted No. 177 on Billboard 200 and topped Oricon’s weekly album chart.



The Boyz to tour 11 cities in May



(Credit: IST Entertainment)



The Boyz will host an international tour from May 29, announced agency IST Entertainment on Thursday.



Under the title “The Boyz World Tour: The B-Zone,” the 11-piece act will visit 11 cities in the US and Europe. Its previous overseas concert was almost 2 1/2 years ago.



The first stop will be Los Angeles and it will fly to the Europe before heading back home. The band will wrap up the tour with three concerts in Seoul in August.



“It is like dream that we are seeing TheB in person for the first time in a long while,” said the bandmates through the agency promising that they will put on performances full of energy.



The band debuted in 2017 and will release its second EP in Japan, titled “She’s The Boss,” next month.



iKON will be back on May 3



(Credit: YG Entertainment)



iKON will make a comeback on May 3, announced label YG Entertainment Thursday with a poster.



It has been 14 months since all six members put out new music together. Its previous work was digital single “Why Why Why” from March last year. No specifics about upcoming album have been released but it will also be the first music from the band since Bobby got married and had a son.



The band signaled its return on Monday with a “Coming Soon” poster and the members told fans that they finished shooting a music video for a new song recently in a live chat. In June, it will host an in-person concert for two days in Seoul, its first standalone concert in 3 1/2 years.



iKON debuted as a seven-member team in 2015 and released a series of hit songs including “Killing Me,” “Love Scenario” and “Rhythm Ta.” In 2019, leader BI left the team acknowledging having smoked marihuana three years before.



Monsta X to host showcase for 11th EP



(Credit: NCSoft/Klap)