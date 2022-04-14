LG Uplus’ eSIM service subscription surge 44%

Logo of LG Uplus
An embedded SIM service launched by local mobile carrier LG Uplus since last year for foreign visitors to South Korea saw a 44 percent increase in the number of customers this year, the company said Thursday.
The service became available since May to offer convenience to short-term foreign visitors to South Korea. More foreign visitors have been purchasing the service this year, the company said. It compared monthly average number of customers enrolled between May and December last year and the average of the first three months this year.
eSIM is a digital SIM card that can be used with electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and smartwatches with a simple download. Visitors will be given a QR code to download new cellular plans online and activate the plan from the mobile carrier, without buying a new physical SIM card at a store in Korea.
Travelers who use this service can receive messages and calls from abroad without having to change SIM cards or phone numbers.
LG Uplus said that it expects the number to grow this year along with eased social distancing rules. LG Uplus has been offering a consultation service on social networking platforms in four different languages.
The company offers eight eSIM prepaid plans ranging from 27,000 won ($22) to 140,000 won.
eSIM services are not yet available for domestic use in Korea. The Korean government plans to work with electronics and telecommunication firms to commercialize eSIM services for domestic use by September.
