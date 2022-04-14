[Unveil] Indie musician Fromm talks about her own story through music

Now in her 11th year as an independent artist, singer and songwriter Fromm’s her unbounded music style, charming low-pitched voice and poetic lyrics have earned here the nickname “Goddess of Hongdae” amongst her fans.

With her stage name signifying “the music story that starts from me,” her music tells a story that is easy to relate to.

“I think musicians are like novelists. After all, they are people who write stories and put some melodies to them,” Fromm told The Korea Herald in an interview at her recording studio in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.

“When I was young, I went to an all-girls school, and I would imagine walking hand in hand with my date when the cherry blossom petals started falling. I would write songs by making a story with those feelings.”

Her lyrics pull at the heartstrings while capturing the minutiae of everyday life.

“Small things are always clues. Minor emotions such as silence in my heart, something changing in the wind, or even a ray of sunshine peacefully entering the house always served as inspiration for me.”

Having started out in music in her early 20s -- a late start compared to K-pop stars who often debut in their teens. Before she realized that music was the path for her, she was just an ordinary office worker.