HJ Shipbuilding develops dual-fueled LNG container ship

Containers are stacked up for outbound shipments at Gamman Pier in Busan on Jan. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korean shipyard HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co. said Thursday it has succeeded in developing a dual-fueled liquefied natural gas (LNG) container carrier that meets international environmental requirements.

HJ Shipbuilding said it has recently received approval from Lloyd's Register for its design on a 7,700 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship with a LNG-powered dual-fuel engine.

The two companies have been joining hands in developing the new type of LNG-fueled container vessel since signing a business tie-up arrangement in November last year.

HJ Shipping said the 272-meter-long container ship boasts a cruise speed of 22 knots and eco-friendly features that meet environmental regulations set by the International Maritime Organization.

The shipyard has been focusing on constructing 7,700-TEU container vessels whose overseas demand has been on a steady rise.

"With the design approval, HJ Shipbuilding has secured a technology for building a high-efficient vessel capable of meeting international environmental standards and diverse demands from shippers," the company said.

In April last year, a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. acquired a controlling stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction from the latter's creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank. Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction was renamed as HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. (Yonhap)