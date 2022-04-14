 Back To Top
Business

HJ Shipbuilding develops dual-fueled LNG container ship

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2022 - 11:40       Updated : Apr 14, 2022 - 11:43
Containers are stacked up for outbound shipments at Gamman Pier in Busan on Jan. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)
Containers are stacked up for outbound shipments at Gamman Pier in Busan on Jan. 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

South Korean shipyard HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co. said Thursday it has succeeded in developing a dual-fueled liquefied natural gas (LNG) container carrier that meets international environmental requirements.

HJ Shipbuilding said it has recently received approval from Lloyd's Register for its design on a 7,700 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship with a LNG-powered dual-fuel engine.

The two companies have been joining hands in developing the new type of LNG-fueled container vessel since signing a business tie-up arrangement in November last year.

HJ Shipping said the 272-meter-long container ship boasts a cruise speed of 22 knots and eco-friendly features that meet environmental regulations set by the International Maritime Organization.

The shipyard has been focusing on constructing 7,700-TEU container vessels whose overseas demand has been on a steady rise.

"With the design approval, HJ Shipbuilding has secured a technology for building a high-efficient vessel capable of meeting international environmental standards and diverse demands from shippers," the company said.

In April last year, a consortium led by local builder Dongbu Corp. acquired a controlling stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction from the latter's creditors led by the state-run Korea Development Bank. Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction was renamed as HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. (Yonhap)

