Business

Samsung's financial affiliates launch unified service app Monimo

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 14, 2022 - 11:33       Updated : Apr 14, 2022 - 11:34
The logo of Samsung's financial service app Monimo (Yonhap)
The logo of Samsung's financial service app Monimo (Yonhap)

Financial affiliates of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group on Thursday launched an integrated financial service app that offers various financial plans spanning insurance to financial investment.

The new Samsung app, Monimo, offers services from four Samsung financial affiliates, such as Samsung Life Insurance Co., Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, and Samsung Card Co.

The app enables Samsung customers to use different financial services, including calling car insurance agents and filing for life insurance money. App users can also request a higher ceiling for the Samsung card and invest in Samsung Securities' investment vehicles.

Some Samsung services are offered exclusively on Monimo, such as managing different Samsung accounts on a single page, money transfer, credit management, exchange of foreign currencies and price search for real estate and cars, according to them.

Besides the financial services, Monimo throws fun events and health challenges linked to other Samsung apps.

About 23 million people are customers of at least one Samsung financial firm, according to Samsung's data. (Yonhap)

