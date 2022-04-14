 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea promotes six commanding officers to 'general' for late founder's birth anniversary

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 14, 2022 - 09:56       Updated : Apr 14, 2022 - 09:56
North Korea holds a military parade to celebrate its 73rd anniversary of its founding on Sep. 9, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea holds a military parade to celebrate its 73rd anniversary of its founding on Sep. 9, 2021. (KCNA-Yonhap)

Six North Korean military officials have been promoted to the rank of four-star general at the order of leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of late national founder Kim Il-sung, state media reported Thursday.

The announcement came on the eve of the anniversary, one of the country's biggest celebrations, apparently aimed at rallying unity within the military amid heightened regional tensions.

Kim has conferred the title of general to former Defense Minister Kim Jong-gwan, who was demoted to a three-star colonel general from vice marshal in a military reshuffle last year, according to the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station.

Other military officials promoted to general are Kim Myong-sik, Kim Kwang-hyok, Jong Kyong-thaek, O Il-jong and Kang Sun-nam.

Kim expressed "firm belief that all the commanding officers, the hard core of the armed forces of the DPRK, would fully discharge their duties in the honorable struggle to turn the revolutionary armed forces into the elite ones under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, remaining boundlessly loyal to the Party and the revolution," the broadcaster reported.

Currently, Kim holds the second-highest position in the North's military of "marshal." Only his late grandfather and late father Kim Jong-il are titled "grand marshal," the highest rank. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114