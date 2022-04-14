[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Lotus Lantern Festival
The Lotus Lantern Festival, known as Yeon Deung Hoe, is set to start on April 29 and run through May 1 at various places in Seoul, including the streets of Jongno, along the stream Cheonggyecheon and at temples Bongeunsa and Jogyesa.
The lighting of the lanterns conveys wishes for peace and happiness.
Various programs are offered during the three-day festival free of charge.
The lantern parade, which starts at Dongdaemun Gate in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, and proceeds to Jogyesa, will start at 7 p.m. on April 30.
Visitors can take part in cultural activities held on the streets near Jogyesa from noon to 7 p.m. on May 1.
More information can be found at www.llf.or.kr
Hueree Hydrangea Festival
The Hueree Hydrangea Festival will run through May 31 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
Visitors can stroll around the park, near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan, and enjoy the spring breeze.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its colorful hydrangea with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.
The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.
Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com and www.visitjeju.net/en
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival
The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival will be held at Songsanghyeon Plaza and Busan Citizen’s Park in Busan from April 22 to May 8.
Sponsored by the Busan Buddhism Association, the annual festival offers visitors an opportunity to experience Buddhist culture through many activities and hands-on experiences, including a lotus lantern-making program, temple food meals, or gongyang, and more.
In celebration of Buddha’s birthday, various types of lotus lanterns are on display.
The main highlights of the festival are the Grand Buddhist Ceremony and the Lotus Lantern Parade that usually draw many spectators regardless of their religious beliefs.
More information can be found at www.bba48.or.kr
Taean World Tulip Flower Festival
The World Tulip Flower Festival is scheduled to run from April 9 to May 9 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
Some 200 types of flowers, including flamingo, lambada, red proud tulip and more, will be on full display.
Hands-on experience programs will not be offered at this year’s event to prevent any spread of COVID-19.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for children.
More information can be found at www.koreaflowerpark.com
Everland Tulip Garden
The Tulip Garden, which opened March 18, is scheduled to stay open through April 24 at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.
South Korea’s largest theme park hosts the event each year to mark the beginning of spring with splendid tulips.
The festival provides various tulip-themed programs, including media displays, garden collaborations, virtual tulip fields from the Netherlands and more.
After paying admission fees, which cost 47,000 won for teens, 56,000 won for adults and 44,000 won for senior citizens, visitors can enjoy the tulip garden and other amusement facilities at the theme park.
Updated information can be found at www.everland.com
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)