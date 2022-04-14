7 carmakers to recall over 54,000 vehicles over parts defects

Ford Sales & Services Korea Inc., Hyundai Motor Co. and four other carmakers will voluntarily recall 54,390 vehicles combined over parts defects, Seoul's transport ministry said Thursday. Ford will recall 19,733 Explorer SUVs over faulty rear toe links at the back wheels, which could cause safety problems while driving, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. Hyundai will recall 17,682 units of its hydrogen fuel-cell Nexo, as the malfunction of a sensor leads to a failure in the warning light operations in case of a hydrogen gas leak.

A total of 15,323 units of Honda Motor Co.'s Accord Hybrid and four other models will be recalled over the faulty design of their window switches, which fail to meet safety requirements, according to the ministry.Tesla Korea will recall 1,290 units of Model S, as a software error in its control system turns on the backup light while driving forward, causing a safety concern.The ministry said it plans to impose a fine later on Honda and Tesla after reviewing their correction measures and other factors.Jaguar-Land Rover Korea will recall 159 units of its Discovery SD4, as the faulty arrangement of a low-pressure fuel hose and its substantial damage can cause a fuel leak and a fire.A total of 123 of BMW's K 1600 GT and two other models, as well as 80 Volkswagen Golf 8 2.0 GTI cars, will also be recalled over faulty parts and safety concerns, according to the ministry.The companies will be contacting the vehicle owners via mail or mobile text messages, and provide the repair and replacement service for free. (Yonhap)