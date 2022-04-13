Yoon picks former university head as nominee for Education Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education nominee Kim In-chul (Presidential Transition Committee)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday nominated Kim In-chul, former president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education.
Kim had been the head of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies since 2014 until earlier this year.
Born in 1957 in Masan, South Gyeongsang Province, Kim studied public administration at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, where he earned his master’s degree, too. He had his doctoral degree at Delaware University in the US. After returning to Korea, Kim worked as a professor in the department of public administration at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
Kim on Wednesday said Education Ministry should make efforts to maintain autonomous private high schools, known to be elite schools. He also said it would be “proper” for universities to raise the proportion of new students selected through regular admissions.
Kim was investigated in 2020 for an alleged charge of accounting fraud during his term as the president of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. The prosecution suspended the indictment.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)