South Jeolla Province to support young ethnic Koreans abroad

From left: Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, Go Do-won, president of Godowon Foundation, Kim Young-rok, governor of South Jeolla Province, and Rep. Yang Hyang-ja of Democratic Party pose for photos at a ceremony held for a memorandum of understanding signing for K-Diaspora Youth Project at the Jeollanamdo Provincial Government office in Muan, South Jeolla Province, Monday. (Jeollanamdo Provincial Government)