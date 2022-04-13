 Back To Top
National

Interior minister nominee a seasoned legal, administrative expert

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Apr 13, 2022 - 16:56       Updated : Apr 13, 2022 - 16:56
Lee Sang-min, who was tapped to serve as the first minister of interior and safety for the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, answers questions from reporters during a press briefing held Wednesday. (Joint Press Corps)
Lee Sang-min, who was tapped to serve as the first minister of interior and safety for the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, answers questions from reporters during a press briefing held Wednesday. (Joint Press Corps)
Lee Sang-min, who was tapped to serve as the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s first minister of interior and safety, is a certified lawyer with years of experience serving in local courts and in state-run agencies.

The current head of local law firm Kim Chang Lee was chosen to serve due to his ample experience in administrative works despite serving most of his career in the judiciary branch, Yoon said in announcing his pick.

Lee joined the legal sector by graduating the Judicial Research and Training Institute as a member of its 18th class in 1989. The nominee spent 15 years in the judicial branch until hanging up his boots as a researcher of the Supreme Court’s Judicial Research Team.

He then joined Yulchon LLC as a partner attorney until being tapped to serve as the vice chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission from November 2015 to December 2017.

Lee also served as a member of the presidential transition committee for former President Park Geun-hye and worked as a member of a special committee on political reform for the Saenuri Party, a predecessor of the People Power Party.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
