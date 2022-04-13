Presidential transition team opposes Democratic Party’s prosecution reform push

Rep. Yoo Sang-beom, a senior member of the presidential transition committee, speaks in a press briefing Wednesday. (Joint Press Corps)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition team on Wednesday criticized the Democratic Party of Korea’s plan to deprive the prosecution of its investigative power, calling on the liberal party to stop “destroying the Constitution.”
Rep. Yoo Sang-beom, a senior member of the presidential transition committee, told reporters Wednesday that the committee is clearly against the plan to strip the investigative power from the prosecution, saying the move is directly against the Constitution and could undermine the interests of the general public.
“Complete abolition of the prosecution’s investigative power is directly against the motive behind the Constitution that has given prosecutors a right to request warrants, so (this legislative push) is no different from attempting to destroy the Constitution,” Yoo said in the press briefing.
“The Constitution directly gives prosecutors the right to request for warrants by outlining they can be requested to arrest, detain and search.”
Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo also reiterated his opposition to the move, denouncing it as a “direct violation of the Constitution” that would benefit criminals and undermine the interest of their victims.
“It would be a direct violation of the Constitution,” Kim told reporters Wednesday. “If such a bill is pushed for, criminals would cheer, and crime victims and people would be left with no one to turn to. In a word, this goes against common sense.”
A day earlier, the Democratic Party announced to work toward passing a bill depriving the prosecution of its investigative power later this month by agreeing with a plan to adopt the prosecution reform bill as a party policy. The bill would surely be passed before the five-year term for President Moon Jae-in of the same party ends in early May.
The ultimate goal is to make the bill into law through promulgation at Moon’s final Cabinet meeting slated for May 3, as Yoon, starting his term on May 10, is widely expected to veto the bill.
Despite facing immense opposition from almost all related sectors, the party defended its push as a means to correct the law enforcement agency that has long been accused of abusing its power for political purposes. The Democratic Party controls 172 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.
The liberal party has been aggressively pushing the bill since losing the presidential election last month. Some watchers have linked the move to expectations that the prosecution will launch extensive investigations into allegations surrounding the liberal party’s former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung as well as those surrounding Moon and his close aides.
Yoon also openly vowed to bestow more authority and power to the prosecution as part of his campaign promises, and the liberal party was threatened to lose much of its progress made on its self-claimed prosecution reform. The president-elect formerly served as the head of the prosecution before Kim.
Moreover, the incumbent prosecutor general was seen to have sided with the incoming Yoon administration by asking the justice minister to be stripped of its power to lead prosecutorial investigations.
This was directly at odds with the position of Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, who has argued that he should retain that power to ensure that the prosecution’s investigations stay fair and impartial.
If changes to the prosecution go ahead as the ruling party plans, the prosecution would lose opportunities to conduct supportive investigations for critical cases, and the divide of power and role between the prosecution and the police could result in uncertainties and confusion for all parties.
A wide range of criminal investigations overseen by the prosecution would also “disappear” and be left unpursued, some have claimed, accusing the Democratic Party of using the criminal justice system for political purposes.
