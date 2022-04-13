 Back To Top
Life&Style

S. Korea to participate in this year's Bogota book fair as honorary guest

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 13, 2022 - 11:22       Updated : Apr 13, 2022 - 11:23
This photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows a poster for South Korea's guest of honor programs at the 2022 Bogota International Book Fair set to run from April 19-May 2 in the Colombian capital. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism shows a poster for South Korea's guest of honor programs at the 2022 Bogota International Book Fair set to run from April 19-May 2 in the Colombian capital. (Yonhap)

South Korea will take part as a guest of honor in the Bogota International Book Fair (FILBO) set to open in Colombia's capital this month to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the South Korean culture ministry said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the country will hold various exhibitions, seminars as well as literary and cultural events under the theme of "togetherness, convivencia" at the fair.

Launched in 1988, FILBO is the second-largest event of its kind in South America, where an average of 600,000 people visit every year.

This year's edition will run from Tuesday to May 2 with about 600 companies from around the world attending. It will be held in-person for the first time since 2019.

On display will be about 100 Korean books that deal with the theme, an anthology of literary works by nine Korean authors, including Han Kang, Eun Hee-kyung and Jeong You-jeong, and major books by five of the nine authors, who will attend the fair, along with their Spanish and English translations.

There also will be exhibits of select Korean book designs and children's books by internationally acclaimed Korean authors, such as Suzy Lee and Baek Hee-na.

The designation of South Korea as guest of honor at the 2022 FILBO followed the summit between President Moon Jae-in and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque in Seoul in August last year. As they mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, the two countries decided to participate as honorary guests at book fairs to be hosted by each other's country in order to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in the publishing field. Colombia will take part as guest of honor in the Seoul International Book Fair set to open in June. (Yonhap)

