Hyundai Motor chief named Newsweek's Visionary of the Year

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung won the Visionary of the Year at the inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Award event, the company said Wednesday.

The Visionary of the Year award is given to a leader who is taking significant actions to shape the future of the automotive industry now and over the next 30 years, Hyundai said in a statement.

Under Chung's leadership, the South Korean automaker is redefining what is possible in mobility and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM), Newsweek said.

"Today's leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination. The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic," Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief at Newsweek, said.

Receiving the award in New York, Chung said, "Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and more space for everyone to do what truly drives them."

The group won three out of the six awards given at the event. It also obtained the Research and Development Team of the Year and Powertrain Evolution of the Year awards.

The three others are the Executive of the Year, the Designer of the Year and the Marketing Campaign of the Year awards. (Yonhap)