 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Hyundai Motor chief named Newsweek's Visionary of the Year

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 13, 2022 - 11:14       Updated : Apr 13, 2022 - 11:14
This captured image shows Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, who won the Visionary of the Year award at the inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors event. (Yonhap)
This captured image shows Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung, who won the Visionary of the Year award at the inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors event. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung won the Visionary of the Year at the inaugural Newsweek World's Greatest Auto Disruptors Award event, the company said Wednesday.

The Visionary of the Year award is given to a leader who is taking significant actions to shape the future of the automotive industry now and over the next 30 years, Hyundai said in a statement.

Under Chung's leadership, the South Korean automaker is redefining what is possible in mobility and providing greater freedom of movement for humanity through vehicle electrification, robotics and advanced air mobility (AAM), Newsweek said.

"Today's leading automakers are pushing the boundaries in ways that keep us moving and also capture the imagination. The disruptors on this list deserve to be recognized for pushing the industry forward, as well as for their leadership in responding to the challenges brought on by the pandemic," Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief at Newsweek, said.

Receiving the award in New York, Chung said, "Hyundai Motor Group is committed to making our mobility vision a reality to benefit all humanity. We want to enable more time and more space for everyone to do what truly drives them."

The group won three out of the six awards given at the event. It also obtained the Research and Development Team of the Year and Powertrain Evolution of the Year awards.

The three others are the Executive of the Year, the Designer of the Year and the Marketing Campaign of the Year awards. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114