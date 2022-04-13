Transition team considers legalizing tattooing by nonmedical professionals

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team has been considering legalizing tattooing by nonmedical professionals, an official at the team said Wednesday, as tattoos are increasingly popular among young people.

In South Korea, tattoo artists operate illegally because tattooing is currently governed by the Medical Service Act that only allows those with a medical license to provide tattoo services.

"Under the current law, not only tattooists, but also people receiving treatment from them, are lawbreakers," the official said. "There is a consensus that this unreasonable aspect should be improved."

Most advanced nations allow nonmedical workers to perform tattoo services, the official said.

The transition team estimated the nation's tattoo market at 1.2 trillion won ($980 million).

Last month, the Constitutional Court ruled it is not against the highest law to punish nonmedical workers practicing tattooing.

In a 5-4 decision, the court dismissed a constitutional petition by a group of tattooists against the Medical Service Act that outlaws tattooing by people without a medical license.

Under the law, violators can face up to two years in prison or 10 million won in fines. (Yonhap)