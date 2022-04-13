Yoon to announce additional Cabinet nominations

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will announce a second round of Cabinet nominations Wednesday, his spokesperson said, a list that is expected to include at least seven minister nominees and his chief of staff.



The nominations will be for the remaining 10 positions -- ministers of education, foreign affairs, unification, justice, interior and safety, labor, small and medium-sized enterprises, maritime affairs, agriculture and the environment.



Yoon will announce the nominees at a press conference at 2 p.m., his spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin told reporters.



"All 10 could be announced, but two or three of them are still under final review," an official close to the president-elect told Yonhap News Agency.



Yoon is also expected to name his first chief of staff amid speculation former presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Dae-ki has been named for the job.



Other announcements could include Yoon's pick for senior presidential secretary for political affairs.



On Sunday, Yoon announced eight Cabinet nominations, including those for finance and defense ministers.



Reps. Park Jin and Cho Tae-yong have been considered for foreign minister, but Park is more likely to take the job. Cho will likely be tapped to become ambassador to the United States.



Rep. Kwon Young-se, vice chairman of the transition committee, is among the leading candidates for unification minister, along with Kim Chun-sig, who served as the vice unification minister between 2011 and 2013. (Yonhap)