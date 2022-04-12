Chun Woo-hee returns as successful news presenter in thriller ‘Anchor’

From left: Actor Chun Woo-hee, director Jeong Ji-yeon and actor Shin Ha-kyun pose after the press conference held Monday at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University. (Acemaker Movieworks)





Actor Chun Woo-hee is returning to the big screen as a successful news presenter in the thriller “Anchor,” directed by Jeong Ji-yeon.



“My job was to convince audiences that I am a professional news presenter with 9 years of experience,” Chun said during a press conference held Monday at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University. “I did my best. The director, staff and news presenter Kim Min-jung gave me positive feedback during the shooting. I wonder what the audience will think.”



In the film, Chun plays Se-ra, a famous news presenter with a mother who micromanages her life. Se-ra is also pregnant and worries about it affecting her career.



One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, five minutes before the news program goes on air. Mi-so claims she is about to be killed by a stranger, and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol.



Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies of Mi-so and her daughter. As she looks deeper into the case, Se-ra finds out that it could be related to Mi-so’s mysterious psychiatrist In-ho, played by Shin Ha-kyun.



Aside from portraying a news presenter, Chun added that she also took a lot of time to understand her character’s emotions.



A scene from “Anchor,” a thriller directed by Jeong Ji-yeon (Acemaker Movieworks)