Chun Woo-hee returns as successful news presenter in thriller ‘Anchor’

From left: Actor Chun Woo-hee, director Jeong Ji-yeon and actor Shin Ha-kyun pose after the press conference held Monday at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University. (Acemaker Movieworks)
Actor Chun Woo-hee is returning to the big screen as a successful news presenter in the thriller “Anchor,” directed by Jeong Ji-yeon.
“My job was to convince audiences that I am a professional news presenter with 9 years of experience,” Chun said during a press conference held Monday at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University. “I did my best. The director, staff and news presenter Kim Min-jung gave me positive feedback during the shooting. I wonder what the audience will think.”
In the film, Chun plays Se-ra, a famous news presenter with a mother who micromanages her life. Se-ra is also pregnant and worries about it affecting her career.
One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, five minutes before the news program goes on air. Mi-so claims she is about to be killed by a stranger, and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol.
Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies of Mi-so and her daughter. As she looks deeper into the case, Se-ra finds out that it could be related to Mi-so’s mysterious psychiatrist In-ho, played by Shin Ha-kyun.
Aside from portraying a news presenter, Chun added that she also took a lot of time to understand her character’s emotions.
A scene from “Anchor,” a thriller directed by Jeong Ji-yeon (Acemaker Movieworks)
“Se-ra’s desire and craving for love all come from her mother,” Chun said. “It is important to appear as a news presenter, but I thought what was more crucial was presenting her internal state, such as anxiety, trauma and desire for love.”
Director Jeong talked about why she chose to create a film about a woman’s career and having a baby during the press conference.
“I started the film because these questions popped into my head. I had fears of having a child, (though) ironically I thought they were adorable. Why do I feel this way? Is it normal? I am sure many can relate to having these questions,” Jeong said.
The director said she felt fortunate to work with veteran actors Chun and Shin for her debut feature.
“As I was watching the film, I was grateful,” she said. “Chun Woo-hee is an actor who pushes herself to the extreme. She is very critical of herself, and that shows on screen.”
The director added that Shin was also great at portraying the mysterious doctor, presenting a character that can be interpreted as both good and evil.
“For every take, Shin showed me different performances,” the director added.
“Anchor” will hit local theaters on April 20.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)