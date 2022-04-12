 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Six-day tribute to Schubert to take place in June

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 12, 2022 - 14:08       Updated : Apr 12, 2022 - 14:08
Poster image of all-Schubert concert series ”Dear Schubert“ (Sejong Center)
Poster image of all-Schubert concert series ”Dear Schubert“ (Sejong Center)


Top Korean musicians ranging from pianist Sunwoo Yekwon to the Novus Quartet and soprano Im Sun-hae will join forces for a six-day all-Schubert concert series in June, event organizer Sejong Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday.

Titled “Dear Schubert,” the series is part of the annual Sejong Chamber Series that was launched in 2015.

The concert series will open on June 21 with a piano solo recital by Sunwoo Yekwon who will play Four Impromptus D.899, Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780 and Piano Sonata No.18 in G Major, D.894.

On June 22, pianist Kim Dae-jin and Mun Ji-yeong, a teacher-and-pupil duo, will perform the composer’s pieces for piano duos including Fantasy for Four Hands in F minor D.940 and Lebensstürme, Allegro in A Minor, D 947.

On June 23, Trio Fantasy, consisting of violinist Baek Ju-young, cellist Mun Tae-guk and pianist Mun Ji-yeong, soprano Im Sun-hae and clarinetist Chae Jae-il will take to the stage.

The fourth day is dedicated to Schubert‘s quartet and quintet pieces. Novus String Quartet and pianist Kim Dae-jin and bassist Lee Young-soo will perform String Quartet No. 15 in G major D. 887 and Piano Quintet A major ‘Die Forelle’ D667 “The Trout.”

The last two concerts will highlight Schubert’s vocal music. Soprano Im Sun-hae will return on June 25, performing Schubert’s lied accompanied by guitarist Park Kyu-hee while the finale concert on June 26 will see pianist Sunwoo Yekwon and bass Youn Kwang-chul presenting “Winterreise,“ D.911.

The concerts will take place in the 443-seat Sejong Chamber Hall in downtown Seoul.

Tickets, ranging in price from 40,000 won to 60,000 won, go on sale online at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114