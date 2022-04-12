Six-day tribute to Schubert to take place in June

Poster image of all-Schubert concert series ”Dear Schubert“ (Sejong Center)





Top Korean musicians ranging from pianist Sunwoo Yekwon to the Novus Quartet and soprano Im Sun-hae will join forces for a six-day all-Schubert concert series in June, event organizer Sejong Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday.



Titled “Dear Schubert,” the series is part of the annual Sejong Chamber Series that was launched in 2015.



The concert series will open on June 21 with a piano solo recital by Sunwoo Yekwon who will play Four Impromptus D.899, Six Moments Musicaux, D. 780 and Piano Sonata No.18 in G Major, D.894.



On June 22, pianist Kim Dae-jin and Mun Ji-yeong, a teacher-and-pupil duo, will perform the composer’s pieces for piano duos including Fantasy for Four Hands in F minor D.940 and Lebensstürme, Allegro in A Minor, D 947.



On June 23, Trio Fantasy, consisting of violinist Baek Ju-young, cellist Mun Tae-guk and pianist Mun Ji-yeong, soprano Im Sun-hae and clarinetist Chae Jae-il will take to the stage.



The fourth day is dedicated to Schubert‘s quartet and quintet pieces. Novus String Quartet and pianist Kim Dae-jin and bassist Lee Young-soo will perform String Quartet No. 15 in G major D. 887 and Piano Quintet A major ‘Die Forelle’ D667 “The Trout.”



The last two concerts will highlight Schubert’s vocal music. Soprano Im Sun-hae will return on June 25, performing Schubert’s lied accompanied by guitarist Park Kyu-hee while the finale concert on June 26 will see pianist Sunwoo Yekwon and bass Youn Kwang-chul presenting “Winterreise,“ D.911.



The concerts will take place in the 443-seat Sejong Chamber Hall in downtown Seoul.



Tickets, ranging in price from 40,000 won to 60,000 won, go on sale online at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.



(gypark@heraldcorp.com)