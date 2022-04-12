Seoul Metropolitan Opera to present gala concert next month

An image of Seoul Metropolitan Opera’s “Opera Gala Concert” (Sejong Center for the Performing Arts)
Seoul Metropolitan Opera will stage Opera Gala Concert next month at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts featuring popular opera arias and vocal ensembles from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” and “The Magic Flute,” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and “La Traviata.”
Gunpo Prime Philharmonic Orchestra led by Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Jang Yun-seung will accompany the singers. Comedian-television host Shin Dong-yup will provide commentaries to the show, according to Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
The Seoul Metropolitan Opera’s gala concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., May 10 at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are available through the center’s official website.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)