Local streamers look to unique originals to survive fierce competition

A screenshot shows the romance of a gay couple in Watcha’s “Semantic Error.” (Watcha)



With HBO Max set to add to the competition provided by global platforms in the second half of the year, local streaming services are looking to original series to give them a unique selling point.



Korean service Watcha began to stake out a position in the streaming market with new romance series “Semantic Error.”



Adapted from an R-rated web novel of the same title, “Semantic Error” revolves around a gay couple on campus.



The adaptation is a PG series that aims to present multidimensional characters not much different from any other couple in the real world.



With an attempt to respect diversity, terrestrial broadcasters have produced television dramas featuring LGBT themes, including KBS’ “The Daughters of Club Bilitis” (2011), SBS’ “Life is Beautiful” (2010), “Amor Fati” (2021) and tvN’s “Mine” (2021).



However, public dissatisfaction over the content and criticisms that they were mere noise marketing antics led to apologies from the broadcasters.



In the small world of Korean romance series, where public outcry over LGBT content grows quickly, “Semantic Error” was an unexpected boon to its platform: the eight-part series topped the service’s viewership chart for seven consecutive weeks, according to Watcha.



Seezn, South Korean telecommunications operator KT’s streaming platform, is seeking to continue its steady growth with content unfamiliar on local network and cable channels.



Seezn’s “Juvenile Delinquency,” a noir thriller, revolves around an 18-year-old girl being used as a drug mule, meeting a group of teenagers and discovering a field of marijuana plants.



With its unique setting and focus on juvenile offenders, many viewers believed that the series brought a different spin to the subject from Netflix’s “Juvenile Justice,” which is told from a judge’s perspective.



The total number of paid subscribers doubled within the first two days of the release of “Juvenile Delinquency,” and the series is set to return with a second season in May, according to Seezn.



Watcha and Seezn both premiered their first original sports documentaries, “Clubhouse” and “Winning Run,” respectively, last month.



Poster images of “Winning Run” (left) and “Clubhouse” (Watcha, Seezn)