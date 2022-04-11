Two young Korean musicians win Carl Nielsen prizes

Flutist Kim Seo-hyeon (Kumho Cultural Foundation)







Two young emerging Korean musicians took home prizes from the 2022 Carl Nielsen International Competition, the Kumho Culture Foundation announced Monday.



Flutist Kim Seo-hyeon and violinist Kim Eun-che placed second and third in their respective categories at the competition that took place in Denmark on Sunday.



Kim, received 10,000 euros ($10,900) in prize money and two special prizes -- the Odense Symphony Orchestra Prize and Junior Jury Prize. Italian flutist Alberto Mavarra snatched the first prize, while Spanish musician Alberto Acuna Almela placed third.



Born in 2001, Kim began playing the flute at 8 years old and debuted in 2013 at the Kumho Prodigy Concert. Kim is the first chair flutist at the Cologne Gurzenich Orchestra.





Violinist Kim Eun-che (Kim Eun-che)



In the violin category, another Korean, Kim Eun-che, born in 1997, won the third prize. Violinists Hans Christian Aavik and Bohdan Luts shared the first prize.



The Carl Nielsen International Competition was launched in 1980 to commemorate the Danish composer (1865-1931) and celebrate promising players of the violin, clarinet, flute, and organ, particularly those under 30.