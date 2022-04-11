Sales of short-term corporate bonds swell 26.8% in Q1

Sales of corporate bonds with maturity of one year or below in South Korea grew 26.8 percent in 2021 from a year earlier amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Monday.

Local companies issued 326.2 trillion won ($265.1 billion) worth of such debts, compared with 257.2 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository (KSD). But the issuance decreased 5.1 percent from a quarter ago.

Short-term bonds refer to those that come due within one year.

Sales of bonds maturing within three months stood at 323.9 trillion won, accounting for 99.3 percent of the total. (Yonhap)