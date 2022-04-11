 Back To Top
National

N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 11, 2022 - 09:47       Updated : Apr 11, 2022 - 09:48
An event to mark the 10th anniversary of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's assumption of power takes place in Pyongyang on Sunday, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA)
North Korea opened a new exhibition hall at a major museum in Pyongyang to mark the 10th anniversary of its leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, state media reported Monday, amid efforts to tout his leadership.

At the Korean Revolution Museum, the North displayed photos and videos of Kim's major "achievements of immortal leadership" since his pledge to build a responsible nuclear weapons state at a congress of the ruling Workers' Party in May 2016, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

During the congress, Kim said the North will not use nuclear weapons unless its sovereignty comes under threat.

The museum also exhibited a letter Kim wrote in November 2017 to declare that the country has completed the development of the "state nuclear force" after testing a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

In a separate article, the KCNA reported that the North held a national meeting the previous day to commemorate Kim's leadership, stressing that he "placed the country on the status of a full-fledged military power equipped with an all-powerful physical means of self-defense."

Kim formally rose to power as first secretary of the ruling party on April 11, 2012, following the death of his father Kim Jong-il in December 2011. (Yonhap)

