 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

2 dead in gosiwon fire in Seoul

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 11, 2022 - 09:37       Updated : Apr 11, 2022 - 09:39
This photo provided by the National Fire Agency shows a fire that broke out at low-cost lodging facility
This photo provided by the National Fire Agency shows a fire that broke out at low-cost lodging facility "gosiwon" in southern Seoul on Monday. ( National Fire Agency)

A fire broke out at a low-cost accommodation facility in Seoul early Monday, leaving two dead, officials said.

The two men in their 50s and 70s were found with severe burns in the corridor on the second floor of the "gosiwon," tiny one-room occupancies, in Yeongdeungpo district and sent to a nearby hospital but died, according to officials.

Seventeen others in the building escaped by themselves without sustaining any injuries.

Firefighters were putting out small fires after containing the main blaze as of 7:15 a.m., about 40 minutes after the fire started at 6:33 a.m.

Police said the fire may have broken out inside a room, adding they will investigate the exact cause of the accident, including the possibility of arson. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114