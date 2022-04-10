[Herald Interview] How ‘Pachinko’ executive producer Theresa Kang brought bestseller to Apple TV+

“Pachinko” executive producer Theresa Kang (Theresa Kang)



When Theresa Kang read “Pachinko,” by Korean American author Lee Min-jin, around four years ago, she felt that the book captured the feeling of being Korean very well.



“It was a story about Korean history but also Korean immigration and the diaspora. I thought it covered a lot of ground and it was a point of view of Zainichi that I haven’t heard about within the Korean diaspora before. At least not onscreen or on the page,” she said in an interview via Zoom with The Korea Herald. “Zainichi,” meaning “staying in Japan,” is a Japanese term used to describe ethnic Koreans in Japan.



Apple TV+’s new eight-episode series “Pachinko” chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations. The show centers on the life of Sun-ja, a woman born to a poor family in Busan in the early 1900s who had to move to Japan during the Japanese colonial period.



Kang believed from the beginning that global audiences would be able to resonate with this Korean-specific story.



“I thought that a global audience would like it actually because of some of the feedback that I’ve gotten from friends in America, Europe and Latin America,” she said.



She explained that one of her friends of Cuban ethnicity said she could relate to the story because her parents are refugees who escaped the country, similar to Sunja, who had to leave Korea alone during the Japanese colonial period.



“I’ve heard this from friends who are also from Europe, Jewish or American. I did think that it was a very universal story.”



Although she started working on the project before Korean-related content like “Minari” and “Squid Game” became global successes, she said she could push through it because she had the belief that it was the right timing.



During her interview, Kang also shared how it all started with “Pachinko” screenwriter Soo Hugh, who is the mastermind behind the script, in which different generations take turns telling their stories instead of them unfolding chronologically. Hugh also created the opening sequence of the show, where different characters dance joyfully.



“She and I had dinner together at my home and I said, ‘hey I think it’s really important that you do this story because you’re a really good writer and you’re a really good producer,’” she said.





