National

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's east coast

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Apr 10, 2022 - 10:05
This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake that struck in waters near Yeongdeok County, South Korea, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake that struck in waters near Yeongdeok County, South Korea, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's east coast Sunday, the weather agency said, but there were no reports of damage.

The quake occurred in waters 23 kilometers east of the southeastern coastal county of Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang Province, at 2:45 a.m. with a depth of 18 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

According to officials, a 3 magnitude tremor was apparently noticed throughout the province, with fire authorities having received around 10 reports of minor shaking.

The KMA said the earthquake was the second-strongest quake to hit the Korean Peninsula so far this year, following the 3.1 magnitude natural quake near Kilju -- home to North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site -- on Feb. 11. (Yonhap)

