BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

BTS has received seven nominations at the upcoming 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), its agency said Saturday.



The seven-member act earned the nods in six categories -- the most ever for the K-pop superstars -- for the awards show set for May 15 (U.S. time), according to Bighit Music.



The group was nominated in the categories of Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) and Top Rock Song.



For Top Selling Song, two BTS songs "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" -- were nominated, according to the agency.



At last year's BBMAs, the boy band won four awards, including the major title of Top Selling Song, the most the group has ever won at the event.



The septet was awarded Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and the fan-voted Top Social Artist.



It was the first time the band had won more than two titles at the BBMAs. In 2019, it took home the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist awards.

