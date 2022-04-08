YG Entertainment holds Big Bang’s ‘Still Life’ cover contest

Poster image of Big Bang’s “Still Life” cover contest (YG Entertainment)
YG Entertainment is hosting a cover contest on YouTube to celebrate the release of K-pop juggernaut Big Bang’s new song, “Still Life,” the company said Friday.
Kicking off on Friday, the cover contest will run through April 29. Participants can upload a video on YouTube of themselves singing or playing instruments to the entire song, the agency said.
Applicants must include the contest’s specific hashtags and submit a Google Forms application, the agency said.
Videos that were uploaded before Friday can also be submitted with the addition of the required hashtags.
Winners of the grand prize, top excellence award and excellence award will be awarded a total of 10 million won ($8,170).
“Still Life” is the boy group’s first single in four years. The song landed on top of the charts of local music streaming platforms after its release on Tuesday, as well as on iTunes charts in 33 countries and territories.
Big Bang made its debut in 2006 as a five-member group, but became a four-member act in 2019 after Seungri departed from the group due to his involvement in a sex and gambling scandal.
More details on the contest can be found on Big Bang’s official Facebook page.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)