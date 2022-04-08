 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

YG Entertainment holds Big Bang’s ‘Still Life’ cover contest

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Apr 8, 2022 - 16:06       Updated : Apr 8, 2022 - 16:06
Poster image of Big Bang’s “Still Life” cover contest (YG Entertainment)
Poster image of Big Bang’s “Still Life” cover contest (YG Entertainment)
YG Entertainment is hosting a cover contest on YouTube to celebrate the release of K-pop juggernaut Big Bang’s new song, “Still Life,” the company said Friday.

Kicking off on Friday, the cover contest will run through April 29. Participants can upload a video on YouTube of themselves singing or playing instruments to the entire song, the agency said.

Applicants must include the contest’s specific hashtags and submit a Google Forms application, the agency said.

Videos that were uploaded before Friday can also be submitted with the addition of the required hashtags.

Winners of the grand prize, top excellence award and excellence award will be awarded a total of 10 million won ($8,170).

“Still Life” is the boy group’s first single in four years. The song landed on top of the charts of local music streaming platforms after its release on Tuesday, as well as on iTunes charts in 33 countries and territories.

Big Bang made its debut in 2006 as a five-member group, but became a four-member act in 2019 after Seungri departed from the group due to his involvement in a sex and gambling scandal.

More details on the contest can be found on Big Bang’s official Facebook page.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114