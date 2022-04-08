Ex-president Park endorses Daegu mayor hopeful

A screenshot of the video on Yoo Young-ha‘s YouTube channel
Impeached President Park Geun-hye on Friday endorsed her close aide Yoo Young-ha, who seeks to run for Daegu mayor in the June elections, making her first political move after being freed from prison in December.
“I believe that the dream I wanted to achieve will come true by Yoo in Daegu that is my hometown and Yoo’s,” the former leader said in a five-minute video released via Yoo’s YouTube channel.
Park, who was ousted from power in 2017 after a corruption scandal involving a long-time confidante, described Yoo as a “trustworthy” person who has been by her side throughout the difficult five years.
A lawyer by profession, Yoo was one of her representatives at the impeachment trial and has served the role of Park’s spokesperson ever since.
On March 24, the former president moved residences to Daegu, her birthplace and political stronghold, after being hospitalized for three months for chronic shoulder pain and other ailments. She served nearly five years in prison for bribery and abuse of power.
“Yoo must keep the promise he made without disappointing your expectations,” she said.
Yoo said earlier that he would vie for the conservative People Power Party’s ticket for the election.
A fierce race is expected within the conservative party, as party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo, a six-term lawmaker, and Kim Jae-won, a former People Power Party supreme council member, have officially announced their bids.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
