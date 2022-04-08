[Newsmaker] MMCA recruits foreign residents to promote Korean art

Poster of “#helloMMCA” (MMCA)
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea is recruiting foreigners living in South Korea to collaborate with the museum in promoting Korean art and the national museum globally, as the number of overseas visitors have plummeted during the pandemic.
Under the “#helloMMCA” program, the museum will pick 10 foreign residents in Korea to work for its campaign from May 2 to July 31. The influencers will post a variety of contents about the museum and exhibitions on their social media accounts and participate in the museum’s programs.
The applicants are not required to be fluent in Korean but may need to be able to have an understanding of the language as they will be required to work closely with museum staff, an official from the museum told The Korea Herald.
If chosen, they will also be entitled to free admissions at the museum’s four venues -- Seoul, Deoksugung, Cheongju and Gwacheon -- and will be provided transportation expenses while working for the museum.
The application deadline is April 15 via email sent to thfk7434@korea.kr.
More details about the program can be found on the websites of the museum and the King Sejong Institute Foundation.
TV personality Tyler Rasch has been appointed as the ambassador of the program.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)