National

Yoon to hold phone call with IOC chief

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2022 - 10:58       Updated : Apr 8, 2022 - 10:59
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a phone call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Friday, Yoon's spokesperson said.

It will mark the first time Yoon will be speaking with the chief of an international organization since his election last month.

During the call, Yoon plans to express his gratitude to Bach for sending a congratulatory letter on his election and discuss cooperation in South Korea's planned hosting of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games, Yoon's spokesperson, Bae Hyun-jin, said.

"During campaigning, Yoon announced plans to foster sports to make the country a cultural, sports powerhouse," Bae said. "Yoon will stress the importance of the IOC's cooperation on this and close cooperation over the successful hosting of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon Province." (Yonhap)

