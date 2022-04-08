Ex-President Park endorses key aide for Daegu mayor

This file photo taken March 24, 2022, shows former President Park Geun-hye (C) and Yoo Yeong-ha (R), Park's aide and a lawyer, leaving a hospital in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Former President Park Geun-hye openly endorsed a key aide for mayor of her hometown of Daegu in June's local elections Friday, in her first political move since returning to her hometown last month following a presidential pardon.

Park, who was pardoned in December after spending four years and nine months in prison on a 22-year sentence for corruption, appeared in a YouTube video to declare her support to lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha of the People Power Party (PPP), who is considered her closest aide.

"Yoo stood by my side in the past five years that was most difficult, painful time for me," Park said. "Although I have not realized all the dreams that I wanted to realize, I believe Yoo will achieve them on behalf of me in my hometown and his hometown Daegu."

The move came two weeks after she was discharged from a hospital and returned to her hometown for the first time since her imprisonment. The former president then said she plans to contribute "whatever little strength I have" to help talented people work for the development of Daegu and the country.

Park's endorsement is expected to have some impact on the mayoral election as she has commanded strong support of voters in Daegu, a stronghold of the conservative PPP.

Besides Yoo, veteran lawmaker Hong Joon-pyo, who previously ran for the PPP's presidential primary, and former PPP supreme council member Kim Jae-won are among the contenders for Daegu mayor. (Yonhap)