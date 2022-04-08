Search under way for missing ship carrying six S. Koreans in waters off Taiwan: ministry

A search and rescue operation is under way for a ship carrying six South Koreans that went missing in waters west of Taiwan, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The Taiwanese maritime authorities received a distress call from the 322-ton Kyoto 1 at around 9:50 a.m. the previous day and informed the South Korean government of the accident, according to the ministry. All six crew members of the missing vessel are South Korean nationals.

The ship was on its way to the Batam port of Indonesia from Busan, South Korea, taking the Kyoto 2 tender ship in tow, which has been found in the waters.

The ministry has formed an emergency response team to handle the incident. (Yonhap)