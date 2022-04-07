Bora Chung’s ‘Cursed Bunny’ short-listed for 2022 International Booker Prize

Bora Chung, author of “Cursed Bunny,” holds the translated book and the original Korean book. (Kim Si-yeon/The Korea Herald)





South Korean novelist Bora Chung’s “Cursed Bunny,” translated by Anton Hur, has been selected as one of six books for the prestigious 2022 International Booker Prize short list, organizers said Thursday.



“It’s getting even more unrealistic, but I’m thrilled to even witness that Korean genre literature is recognized this much and loved worldwide,” Chung told The Korea Herald after the announcement. “And personally, I’m very honored to be on the same list as Polish Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk.”



Olga Tokarczuk was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature in 2019 for “a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life.”



“Cursed Bunny” is a collection of 10 short stories that blur the lines between magical realism, horror.



Hur, who was born in Sweden in 1981, translated “Cursed Bunny” and another work by South Korean author Park Sang-young, “Love in the Big City,” which was long-listed for the prize.



The 2022 short list, spanning six languages -- Korean, Norwegian, Japanese, Spanish, Hindi and Polish -- includes previous winners, Olga Tokarczuk and Jennifer Croft, alongside authors whose works were translated into English for the first time.



The winner will be announced on May 26.



