‘Squid Game’ Jung Ho-yeon to star in Joe Talbot’s ‘The Governesses’

Actor Jung Ho-yeon (Netflix)
South Korean model and actor Jung Ho-yeon, who rose to global stardom in the Netflix hit series “Squid Game,” will star in Joe Talbot’s sophomore feature “The Governesses,” according to the actor’s agency Saram Entertainment on Thursday.
Talbot is a director known for his critically acclaimed debut feature “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.“
A24, the company behind “Minari” directed by Lee Isaac Chung, is to produce Talbot‘s new film, which will be shot in Spain.
Based on Anne Serre’s novel with the same title, the movie will center around three rebellious governesses who upend the household in which they work.
Along with Jung, Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve were cast to play the three governesses.
Depp is a two-time César Award nominee who will soon star alongside pop sensation The Weeknd in the HBO series “The Idol,” which is co-created by The Weeknd and the creator of popular teen drama ”Euphoria“ Sam Levinson.
Reinsve won Cannes’ best actress award and a BAFTA nomination for playing Julie in director Joachim Trier‘s “The Worst Person In The World.”
After its release in September last year, “Squid Game,” starring Jung, quickly reached the No. 1 spot on streaming charts of 94 countries and became the most-watched Netflix show of all time.
Jung won the best actress at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Kang Sae-byeok in the Netflix show in February.
The Korean actor is also set to star in “Disclaimer,” a new Apple TV+ series from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)