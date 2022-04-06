[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers spring season’s signature menu



The Margaux Grill at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul will offer a new signature menu starting April 15.



The new menu features a variety of wood fire-grilled steaks, served with a selection of appetizers, salads and seafood dishes.



The Margaux Grill’s central open kitchen serves handpicked beef cuts including strip loin, rib eye and tenderloin of Woorungchan Hanwoo (Korea’s highest grade of beef), prime US beef porterhouse, T-bone, strip loin, rib-eye steaks and Dutch veal tomahawk, aged according to the restaurant’s own technique. Other options include the spicy Cioppino seafood stew with basil and tomato and grilled seafood.



The four-course set dinner menu is priced from 170,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 6282-6268.





Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas showcases ‘I-Chef Promotion’



Buffet restaurant Grand Kitchen of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas of Samseong-dong presents the “I-Chef Promotion,” which introduces items prepared by the hotel’s top seven chefs, including the head chef.



Seven items available are the New York-style “Oh! Egg Benedict,” “Sous-vide Beef Skirt Steak and Herbal Nureungji with Perigueux Sauce” with flavors maximized in low temperature, “Deep-fried Pork Ribs,” a popular item from Chinese restaurant Weilou, traditional dish “Wolgwachae,” “Eel-topped Rice,” “Peshawari Chicken Kebab and Tahini Sauce with Carrot Hummus” and “Vanilla Gelato and Fruits Topped with Warm Chocolate Mousse.”



The “I-Chef Promotion” is available Monday to Thursday from April 11 to April 28. Price inquiries can be made at (02) 559-7575.





Park Hyatt Busan presents spring cakes and tarts



Park Hyatt Busan’s Patisserie, located on the first floor, presents spring-inspired cakes and tartlets.



Highlights include “Berry Chiffon Cake” as well as the “Cherry Tart,” which uses local blueberries, Chantilly cream and soft and moist chiffon layers. The “Cherry Tart” offers a variety of flavors and textures with a crispy tart base, cushiony layers of cherry sauce-infused cream with berries.



The “Lemon Choux” is a choux pastry covered with crispy cookie dough. Filled with custard cream and lemon juice, it is topped off with Chantilly cream, candied lemon slices and white chocolate.



Patisserie is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, and the price starts at 50,000 won for whole cakes. For reservations, call (051) 990-1300.





Millennium Hotel Hilton Seoul offers ‘bingsu’ specialties



Millennium Hotel Hilton Seoul is offering four types of specialty “bingsu,” Korean shaved ice, to celebrate the warm spring season at Cilantro Deli.



The four types include grapefruit, mojito and mango bingsu, and the traditional steady-seller, red bean bingsu, commonly known as “patbingsu” in Korean.



Mojito bingsu is a unique cocktail-based bingsu with subtle hints of mint and lime.



Bingsu at Cilantro Deli will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and a 10 percent discount will be offered for reservations through Naver for the month of April. The price is 45,000 won each.



