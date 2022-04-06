[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Vanishing
(France)
Opened March 30
Crime
Directed by Denis Dercourt
Alice (Olga Kurylenko) is a forensics scientist, widely known for inventing a revolutionary technique that can restore the damaged skin of corpses. She receives a request from the Korean police to apply her technique to an unidentified corpse found in a river. With help from Alice, Jin-ho (Yoo Yeon-seok), a detective, learns the case is connected to an organ trafficking syndicate.
Hot Blooded
(Korea)
Opened March 23
Crime, Action
Directed by Cheon Myoung-kwan
In 1993 in Kuam, a small port town outside Busan, third-rate gangster Hee-su acts as a hotel manager under Don Son (Kim Kap-soo). One day, Yong-kang (Choi Mu-sung), a murder suspect who fled the country, returns home and begins causing trouble. Hee-su finds out that the trouble was caused by the drugs that Yong-kang has been smuggling.
In Our Prime
(Korea)
Opened March 9
Drama
Directed by Park Dong-hoon
Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school security guard, but is actually a mathematical genius who defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student who is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to tutor him.
The Batman
(US)
Opened March 1
Action
Directed by Matt Reeves
Ahead of the election for mayor of Gotham, sadistic serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano) begins murdering key political figures. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), as Batman, investigates the case with clues at the scene left behind for him. As he investigates the mystery of the psycho criminal, he begins to unravel the message being laid out.
