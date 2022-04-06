[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Vanishing



(France)



Opened March 30



Crime



Directed by Denis Dercourt



Alice (Olga Kurylenko) is a forensics scientist, widely known for inventing a revolutionary technique that can restore the damaged skin of corpses. She receives a request from the Korean police to apply her technique to an unidentified corpse found in a river. With help from Alice, Jin-ho (Yoo Yeon-seok), a detective, learns the case is connected to an organ trafficking syndicate.





Hot Blooded



(Korea)



Opened March 23



Crime, Action



Directed by Cheon Myoung-kwan



In 1993 in Kuam, a small port town outside Busan, third-rate gangster Hee-su acts as a hotel manager under Don Son (Kim Kap-soo). One day, Yong-kang (Choi Mu-sung), a murder suspect who fled the country, returns home and begins causing trouble. Hee-su finds out that the trouble was caused by the drugs that Yong-kang has been smuggling.





In Our Prime



(Korea)



Opened March 9



Drama



Directed by Park Dong-hoon



Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school security guard, but is actually a mathematical genius who defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student who is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to tutor him.



