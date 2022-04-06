Hybe denies rumors of school bullying surrounding soon-to-debut group Le Sserafim

Kim Ga-ram, a member of the soon-to-debut girl group Le Sserafim (Source Music)
Hybe has denied school bullying rumors raised against a member of the label‘s soon-to-debut girl group Le Sserafim on Wednesday.
“After the online rumors surrounding Kim Ga-ram were raised, we made efforts to confirm the facts. Such allegations were edited with malicious intent to problematize past events,” the K-pop agency said in a press release.
After Source Music, an agency under Hybe, introduced Kim as the second member of Le Sserafim on Tuesday, several netizens claiming to be Kim‘s former classmates took to online communities with several allegations. They alleged that Kim engaged in underage smoking and drinking, and bullied classmates at her middle school.
“The accusations revolved around instances that took place at a time when she was making friends in the early stages of middle school. It was confirmed from a third party’s statement that Kim Ga-ram was in fact a victim of various malicious rumors and cyberbullying,” the statement added.
Hybe also warned that Source Music has begun the procedure of taking legal actions against the spread of unilateral, distorted and false information related to the case. The agency highlighted that Kim is still a minor.
Le Sserafim is the first girl group that will be launched through a collaboration with Hybe and Source Music.
The group has gained attention ahead of its debut slated for next month, following the news that Miyawaki Sakura and Kim Chaewon -- members of the now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE -- had joined the group.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)