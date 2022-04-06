 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon unlikely start his term in Yongsan on May 10

Cabinet approved partial reserve fund for relocation on Wednesday

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Apr 6, 2022 - 14:47       Updated : Apr 6, 2022 - 14:47
yonhap
yonhap
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is unlikely to begin his term in the new presidential office as the time frame is too short to relocate in, Yoon’s office conceded Wednesday.

“Once the reserve funds for the relocation are approved (at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday), working-level discussions will begin in earnest,” said Yoon’s spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin at a morning briefing.

“It is impossible to relocate the office on May 10 due to the time spent (for the previous discussions) and it is also expected to take some time after that.”

She said the government and transition committee will consider moving the office promptly and smoothly, along with working-level discussions on concrete relocation plans.

The relocation of the presidential office to the Defense Ministry building in Yongsan, Seoul, is expected to take at least a month, including the moving of the Ministry of Defense and the creation of the office.

At Wednesday’s extraordinary cabinet meeting, the government approved 36 billion won ($29 million) out of 49.6 billion won estimated by Yoon’s office, excluding the cost of relocating departments related to the Korea-US joint training.

Prime Minister Kim Bu-gyeom, who presided over the meeting, said, “It is (being provided) to cooperate in the transition of the administration without a security gap.”

The reserve fund consists of 17.6 billion won under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, 11.8 billion won under the Ministry of National Defense and 6.6 billion won under the Presidential Security Service.

Previously, President-elect Yoon stated that a total of 49.6 billion won would be needed to relocate the office to the Ministry of National Defense. In comparison, the reserve fund for the first round is 13.6 billion won short of the amount proposed by Yoon.

The government will discuss additional requirements, such as the creation of the presidential office and the transfer of security service, in consideration of the end of the ROK-US Combined Forces Command training scheduled for the end of April.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114