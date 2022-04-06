 Back To Top
National

Yoon's inauguration commemoration stamp may feature his pet dog

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2022 - 10:21       Updated : Apr 6, 2022 - 10:27
A picture of Yoon and his Jindo dog Tori (Yoon’s campaign team)
A pet dog is likely to appear in a postage stamp commemorating the presidential inauguration for the first time, transition team officials said Wednesday.

The issuance of a commemorative postage stamp featuring President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and his pet dog Tory is said to be in the review stage in time for his inauguration slated for May 10, they said.

The possible inclusion of Tory in Yoon's postage stamp may be designed to arouse public interest in the issue of pet animals in a nation where the companion animal population exceeds 15 million, they said.

Yoon and his wife Kim Keon-hee are known to live with four dogs -- Tory, Narae, Mari and Sunny -- and three cats -- Akkaengi, Navi and Norangi -- since they tied the knot in 2012.

Among them, Tory is particularly famous after appearing in many news photos of Yoon taking a walk in his neighborhood. He reportedly adopted Tory, an abandoned dog with a disability, from an animal rescue organization.

Yoon reportedly mentioned the possible appearance of Tory in his postage stamp during his lunch meeting with nine lawmakers on Tuesday.

He reportedly unveiled a plan to consider issuing a special version of a commemorative postage stamp featuring Tory in addition to the traditional version composed mainly of the new president's photo. (Yonhap)

