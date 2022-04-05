 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

S. Korea steelmaker Posco says its staff back in office as COVID rules ease

By Reuters
Published : Apr 5, 2022 - 20:54       Updated : Apr 5, 2022 - 20:54

Posco Chief Executive Officer Choi Jeong-woo is seen attending the meeting of Posco’s committee for carbon neutrality on March 16. (Yonhap)
Posco Chief Executive Officer Choi Jeong-woo is seen attending the meeting of Posco’s committee for carbon neutrality on March 16. (Yonhap)
Most staff at South Korea's Posco have returned to their offices starting from Friday, a spokesperson of the steelmaker said on Tuesday, making it one of the first major firms in the country to implement back-to-office plans.

Posco's move comes as South Korea weighs scrapping social distancing curbs altogether and explores living with COVID-19 amid declining infections.

Previously, 50 percent of the company's office-based workforce had worked from home, while its plants in the southern port cities of Pohang and Gwangyang operated normally.

"We're planning to carry out a flexible policy considering employees' circumstances," said the spokesperson. Posco had a global workforce strength of 18,247 as of end-December.

However, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor and SK Innovation said when contacted by Reuters that they have yet to implement back-to-office plans, citing concerns about the highly infectious Omicron variant.

South Korea has been gradually relaxing its social distancing rules in recent weeks, abolishing controversial vaccine mandates and a compulsory quarantine for vaccinated travellers arriving from overseas.

Lee Sang-won, an official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, said on Tuesday that authorities are consulting experts over cutting the seven-day mandatory quarantine to five days.

The government has hinted at removing all restrictions, except for wearing masks indoors, this month if the daily caseload continues to drop and medical capacity is stably controlled.

Currently restaurants and most other businesses must close by midnight and private gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.

The KDCA reported 266,135 cases for Monday, after the daily tally topped 620,000 in mid-March.

Total infections rose to 14,267,401, with 17,662 deaths. (Reuters)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114