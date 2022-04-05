N. Korea warns it will ‘annihilate’ S. Korea with nuclear weapons if attacked

A Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched from Pyongyang International Airport on March 24, 2022, in this photo released by North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency. (File Photo - Yonhap)

North Korea warned that it will inevitably use nuclear weapons to annihilate South Korean forces if South Korea chooses a military confrontation and launches a preemptive attack.



Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s influential sister, issued another but detailed press statement on Tuesday to censure South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook’s remarks at an event marking the reinforcement of the Army Missile Strategic Command.



Suh said the South Korean military “has capabilities and maintains the readiness to accurately and swiftly strike the origin of a launch and command and support facilities if the signs of a missile launch are clear.”



Offensive nuclear strategy

Kim Yo-jong, vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Party Central Committee, lambasted the South Korean defense chief for making an “irretrievable, very huge mistake by referring to a preemptive strike” and calling North Korea an “enemy.”



“If South Korea chooses a military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will inevitably have to carry out its duties,” Kim said in the Korean-language statement carried on the second page of the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.



“The primary mission of the nuclear force is not to be involved in such war, but in case of war, its mission will change into eliminating the opposition side’s armed forces at a single stroke.”



Kim elucidated that Pyongyang will mobilize the “nuclear combat force to seize the initiative at the outset of the war, completely dampen the enemy’s war spirits, prevent protracted war, and preserve its own military power.”



If the situation reaches a state of crisis, Kim said North Korea will “launch a terrifying attack, and therefore the South Korean military will have to be resigned to its dismal fate that is close to annihilation and complete destruction.”



“This is not just a threat,” Kim Yo-jong said, urging South Korea to focus on coming up with ways to defend itself against North Korea’s attacks to avoid such a “terrible end.”



Park Won-gon, professor of North Korea studies at Ewha Womans University, took note that her press statement clarified Pyongyang’s “nuclear strategy” by stating that North Korea will use its nuclear weapons at the beginning of the war.



“This is an extremely dangerous, offensive nuclear strategy,” Park told The Korea Herald, explaining that questions had remained among pundits on whether North Korea would use nuclear weapons at the start of the war or as a last resort.



“A war starts as a skirmish and expands into an all-out war. North Korea says they could use nuclear weapons even in case of small-scale military conflict.”



Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea`s leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. (File Photo- Yonhap)