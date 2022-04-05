Director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s new project ‘more violent’ than ‘Squid Game’

Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk poses at the fifth edition of the Cannes International Series Festival in Cannes, southern France, Monday. AFP-Yonhap
“Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s next film will ”surely be another controversial film,“ according to the director.
Hwang revealed the working title for his new project, “K.O Club,” also known as “Killing Old People Club,” during a panel session on Monday at MipTV, an international trade fair for TV and media that takes place in parallel with the Cannes International Series Festival from April 4 to 6.
“It will be more violent than ‘Squid Game.’ I might have to hide from old people after the film comes out,” he said.
The director also said he has finished writing a 25-page treatment for the project and hinted that the work was inspired by an untitled fictional story by Italian writer Umberto Eco.
The story Hwang referred to centers around young people who try to get rid of the elderly as a solution to the problems of an aging society. Old people who protest the idea begin to hide.
Meanwhile, Hwang also noted during the talk that he will soon return to Korea to write the sequel to the hit Netflix show “Squid Game,” intending to release the show by the end of 2024.
After its release in September last year, Hwang’s “Squid Game” quickly reached the No. 1 spot on streaming charts of 94 countries and became the most-watched Netflix show of all time.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
