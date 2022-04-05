Seoul Jazz Festa at Nodeul Island to add to spring vibe in the city with in-person concerts

Poster image of “2022 Seoul Jazz Festa at Nodeul Island” (Korea Jazz Association)
A six-day music festival bringing together Korean jazz musicians will be held next month, organizers announced Tuesday.
2022 Seoul Jazz Festa will take place on Nodeul Island, Seoul, starting April 26, according to the Korea Jazz Association.
The in-person festival aims to celebrate the UNESCO-designated International Jazz Day, highlighting jazz and its role in uniting people around the globe.
“We planned the Seoul Jazz Festa to break down the walls of prejudice around jazz, which is often considered ‘difficult,’” a Korea Jazz Association official said.
2022 Seoul Jazz Festa at Nodeul Island will present a performance by a jazz ensemble of first, second and third generations of jazz musicians, “Diva’s Concert” featuring five vocalists, “Lecture Concerts” and a photo exhibition titled “Portrait of Jazz.“
The lineup includes Woogsan, a jazz vocalist and the association’s chairman, as well as saxophonists Kang Tae-hwan and Lee Jung-sik, vocalists Kim Joon, Lee Dae-won and Lee Ju-mi, and pianist Shin Guan-woong, vocalist and pianist Maria Kim, Jazz Park Big Band, guitarist Charlie Jung and classic rock singer Han Young-ae.
